Tidal now works with Apple's CarPlay

We're proud to announce that TIDAL is now CarPlay compatible! Get ready to access all your favorite music & TIDAL playlists right from your car's dashboard. pic.twitter.com/JqqMFbJlwg — TIDAL (@TIDAL) December 6, 2017

Tidal says that subscribers will be able to access all their favorite music and playlists from CarPlay-enabled dashboard systems. The news comes just a couple of weeks after Tidal announced that its customers could finally control their music on Sonos speakers with the Tidal app itself.