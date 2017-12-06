Show More Results

Tidal now works with Apple's CarPlay

Better late than never.
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
25m ago in AV
Spotify, Google Play Music and the BBC's iPlayer Radio all work with Apple's CarPlay. Now Tidal users can get in on the action, too; the company tweeted the compatibility of its streaming app with the iOS-based in-car system.

Tidal says that subscribers will be able to access all their favorite music and playlists from CarPlay-enabled dashboard systems. The news comes just a couple of weeks after Tidal announced that its customers could finally control their music on Sonos speakers with the Tidal app itself.

