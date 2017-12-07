Facebook Live can now broadcast Messenger games

Early next year, you can play games with friends from within a video chat in real time, allowing you see each other's reactions and have a deeper level of connection even if you're not physically in one location. By the looks of things, this one will roll out title per title, since the first one slated to get it is none other than Words with Friends. It could certainly give old players who think it's lost its luster the incentive to pick it up again... and make faces at opponents to distract them from conjuring up that winning word.

In addition, Facebook is also launching new games for Messenger next year, including Angry Birds. A new version of the physics game with unique features and modes created specifically for the chat app will launch in early 2018, followed by a few more titles like arcade-style adventure Sonic Jump by SEGA.