'Jessica Jones' season 2 reaches Netflix on March 8th

To say that the second season of Jessica Jones has been a long time in coming would be an understatement. Netflix premiered the first season of the investigator-turned-superhero show in November 2015, and it committed to a second season at the start of 2016. At last, though, it's nearly here: Netflix has posted a trailer confirming that season 2 will premiere on March 8th, 2018. The preview hints that the new season will dive deeper into Jessica's nebulous past, and that she continues to take no crap -- there's a not-so-subtle dig at Spider-Man, for one thing.