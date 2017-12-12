Hulu brings picture-in-picture to its live TV service on the web

First, My Stuff, the area that users can customize by adding shows and movies they're interested in, will now be available on the web. You can add or remove programs from there or from any show, movie or team details page and you can even delete multiple programs from My Stuff at once.

Picture-in-picture is also now available on the web version of Live TV. By clicking the "minimize" button at the bottom of the video player, you can shrink the viewer and keep it playing while you navigate the UI. The picture-in-picture player can also be moved around on the screen so you can place it wherever is most convenient.

Lastly, search has been tweaked as well. Users can now search for specific episodes or sporting events and you can even search a description if you can't quite remember the title you're looking for.

These features are now available on beta.hulu.com for Hulu Live TV subscribers and Hulu viewers with HBO and Cinemax add-ons.