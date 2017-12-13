Amazon Echo now streams Spotify and SiriusXM to multiple rooms

Amazon brought multiroom audio support to its Echo speakers a few months ago, but let's face it: unless you're a big fan of Amazon Music Unlimited, it hasn't been very useful for on-demand streaming. That changes today. As promised, Amazon has added multiroom support for Spotify (oh, and SiriusXM) to let you play the tunes of your choice across more than one Echo at a time, including groups. You won't have to stop listening to an album just because you've moved from the living room to the kitchen.
Multi-speaker Spotify streaming is only available in a handful of countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Ireland and Germany. SiriusXM, unsurprisingly, only gets this option in the US. This isn't going to make you particularly happy if you're in one of the countries that just got access to the Echo and doesn't get multiroom audio, but it still takes Amazon's speaker one step closer to becoming a true whole-home device.