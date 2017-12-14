Airbnb makes it easier to list bed and breakfast rooms

The partnership between the three entities will let bed and breakfast operators use ThinkReservations to advertise their rooms on Airbnb and get bookings and guest information from Airbnb's site directly into the ThinkReservations calendaring system. "We've seen how these small, independent businesses can deliver the kind of experiences Airbnb guests expect and deserve, said Airbnb's Cameron Houser in a statement. "We're dedicated to giving guests unique, local experiences and excited to continue our work with small business owners who share our commitment to creating a world where anyone can belong anywhere. Airbnb is thrilled to have AIHP as the industry's leading inn-keeping association as a partner and we look forward to continuing to work with them."

The steps to connect ThinkReservations and Airbnb accounts is pretty simple — it's no trickier than using a Facebook sign in, for example. B&B operators simply add their Airbnb credentials onto the ThinkReservations website, create listings there, and then confirm those listings in Airbnb. All the important information will share across both systems. Ultimately, using Airbnb to manage actual B&Bs makes a lot of sense for everyone involved.