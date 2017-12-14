Facebook will try running ads in front of Watch videos

There will be some changes to how videos are prioritized in your News Feed. Facebook is updating its ranking system to increase the distribution of videos that people are looking for (such as through search or a company page) and those that people keep coming back to watch on a regular basis.

In both cases, Facebook's aims are clear: it wants to both make more money from videos and encourage producers to keep making videos. If you know your kitten compilations will both rake in more ad revenue and reach a wider audience, you're probably going to keep posting those clips. The ads could certainly be nuisances, but Facebook is betting that you won't mind if those and the News Feed tweaks lead to more of the videos you'd like to see.