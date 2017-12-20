Samsung’s new wall-mountable soundbar has a built-in subwoofer

CES 2018 is right around the corner and we're starting to get a peek at what we'll be seeing there. Today, Samsung announced that it will be showing off its new wall-mountable soundbar, the NW700 Sound+. Samsung says that the soundbar, which is just over two inches wide, is 41 percent narrower that its previous model, but that doesn't mean Samsung has skimped on the sound. The NW700 Sound+ has a built-in subwoofer and distortion-cancelling tweeters. It also has three sound modes including Standard and Surround Modes and a Smart Mode that automatically adjusts volume and surround sound effects.
Some other Samsung products being featured at CES include the new Samsung Notebook 9 Pen and three new Notebook 9 laptops. And it's rumored that we'll also be getting a look at the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.
There's no word yet on when Samsung's soundbar will hit the market or how much it will cost, but we could get more information at CES.