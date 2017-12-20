This is Magic Leap’s mixed reality headset

World, meet Magic Leap One. Magic Leap One, meet the world. More at: https://t.co/LbHY82tYUC pic.twitter.com/2iXgyPs21K — Magic Leap (@magicleap) December 20, 2017

If you haven't followed Magic Leap's development, the company has been a bit of a puzzle. It's been the recipient of quite a bit of funding, including from Google, which really had the hype machine in overload. However, Magic Leap has been somewhat secretive, which hasn't given those following the company much to go on. Rumors swirled that the tech wasn't living up to expectations; no one was sure what to expect in a final product.

Now, the Creator Edition of the Magic Leap One is here, and it promises to change the way people interact with the world around us through its use of mixed reality. According to Rolling Stone, the device tricks your brain into seeing things that aren't there through the use of an artificial light field (basically, anything the light bounces off of around you.) The Magic Leap One is actually the ninth generation of this hardware; it's just the first that will come to market for the general public (or at least, the public who can afford it).