Waze adds Liam Neeson as its latest navigator

Liam Neeson seems like the kind of guy you'd want around in a crisis, and while the chances of him appearing when your pipes have burst or someone's fallen down the stairs are slim, you can now rely on him to help you navigate a killer traffic jam. Waze users in the US can enjoy Neeson's confident, dulcet tones until January 14, thanks to a promotion for his upcoming flick The Commuter. Just make the switch through voice directions, under settings, in the app. This isn't the first time Waze has introduced celebrity voices to its services, but having Neeson ride shotgun has got to be less stressful than Arnie.