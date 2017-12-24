OnePlus 5 will get the 5T's Face Unlock feature

The OnePlus 5T's other party trick (besides the tall screen) is Face Unlock: a quick glimpse at your phone is all it takes to sign in. But is it really worth buying just so you don't have to use a fingerprint reader? No -- and OnePlus knows it. Company chief Carl Pei has tweeted that Face Unlock will be available on the OnePlus 5. He hasn't given a time frame or said whether or not there will be any functional differences, but it's good news for anyone worried that the phone maker would purposefully hold back to drive 5T sales.