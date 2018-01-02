Netflix renews Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ for a second season

Just over a month since the first season debuted in November, Netflix has renewed Spike Lee's show She's Gotta Have It for a second season. The show refreshes Lee's 1986 classic film of the same name that launched his success and updates its story for modern audiences.
Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee posted the Instagram announcement (above) on the first day of 2018, but didn't release any details on what lies in store for protagonist Nora Darling (DeWanda Wise), Likewise, the second season will have eight episodes, but their release date hasn't been announced. The 10-episode first season arrived on November 23rd.