Jimmy Iovine is reportedly leaving Apple Music this year

Bloomberg says Iovine will most likely not stay even if he gets a juicy offer, as his plans for Apple Music often clash with other execs', including services chief Eddy Cue's. Cupertino's streaming service gained 30 million subscribers under Iovine, and he was responsible for the video series Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke. He conjured up those shows in an effort to expand Music's repertoire, since he believes it "needs to be more than a bunch of songs and a few playlists." It's unclear what Iovine plans to do after Apple and whether, at 64, he intends to retire if he truly does leave the company in August.

As many outlets have picked up, our story this morning notes #JimmyIovine will exit @AppleMusic in August. https://t.co/fLiS4aW7me pic.twitter.com/0fSdtrq55j — HITS Daily Double (@HITSDD) January 4, 2018