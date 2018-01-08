HP's Z 3D camera brings Sprout 3D capture to any PC

Additionally, you'll also be able to capture 2D documents and collaborate over live video with the Z 3D camera. Of course, it can't fit in all of the features from the Sprout computers. There's no desk projection, and consequently none of the unique multitouch features that take advantage of that. But it could still be useful for anyone who needs to add 3D capture to their workflow. Since it's just an accessory, you can buy one and use it across several machines in your office or studio. While we don't have many specifics to go on, HP says it'll scan objects with "computer-graphics-friendly resolutions," and it'll offer individual texture maps for physical-based rendering and VR.

Unfortunately, we don't know how much the Z 3D Camera will cost, or when it'll be available.

