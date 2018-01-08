Merge is the closest thing we have to an AR Nerf gun

The 6DoF Blaster will cost about $30 when it's available this summer (in a few different colors, no less). Merge plans to open up the entire ecosystem to outside developers and see what kinds of experiences they come up with. The iPhone version of the demo game is built in Apple's ARKit, which is also open to developers, though there's also an Android version.

In addition to that, Merge also launched its Cube last year, a $15 device that uses a smartphone to create holographic, augmented-reality effects. If you point your smartphone at it, for example, you can use an anatomy app to explore different parts of the human body, such as the brain or lungs. Combined with the 6DoF Blaster, Merge aims to create an AR platform for a wide range of genres, including education.

The Merge Cube

Edgar Alvarez contributed to this report.

