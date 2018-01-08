Razer gaming devices now sync with your Hue lights

Outside of games, you can still use the syncing option to set the mood.

The update will go live sometime in the afternoon Pacific Time on January 9th, when Razer posts an update to its Synapse 3 software. You'll need a Hue V2 bridge, color Hue lights and the latest Hue mobile app to make everything work. When you're ready, titles like Overwatch, Quake Champions and a range of "other popular games" will support the feature. This could easily prove to be a novelty, but consider this: if you're deep into the Razer ecosystem and were thinking of getting smart lights, you now have an added incentive to make that upgrade.