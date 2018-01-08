Live from Samsung's CES 2018 press conference!

Samsung press conferences rarely disappoint, and we're hoping that'll be the case today -- the company's big CES 2018 keynote is about to kick off, and we'll be bringing you all the news live. Samsung hasn't made too many pre-CES announcements, aside from a couple laptops, so most of what's coming here should be a surprise. But we know we'll see some massive, beautiful TVs as well as some home appliances that are "smarter" than they have any right to be. But the story will likely be how all of Samsung's devices play well together and make up an ecosystem throughout your home. And who knows, we may even end up with a Galaxy S9 sneak peak. Stay tuned -- the event kicks off at 5PM ET \/ 2PM PT, and we'll bring you all the news right here.