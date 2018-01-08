Samsung to bring SmartThings control to its Gear smartwatches

With the SmartThings app right on your Samsung smartwatch, you'll be able to control other connected smart devices such as your lights and thermostats, from your wrist, giving you simple control over your environment. Samsung didn't give any details on when its watches will get the app, but it should happen sometime this year.

Companies have often promised to give consumers a more seamless experience when navigating between different smart devices and so far those promises haven't been fully delivered on. But Samsung and others have doubled down on those promises at CES this year, so maybe we'll actually get to experience these simplified experiences in the not too distant future.

