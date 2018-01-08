Showtime swears 'Halo' TV show is still in 'active development'

This may be heartening if you've wanted to see how Halo would fare in Hollywood. However, that "if" may be the problem. Microsoft proudly announced the show alongside the Xbox One in 2013, but it's been in limbo ever since. That's a long time to wait if you're used to getting new games in a franchise every couple of years or less. And remember, Halo 5 shipped in 2015. Even if the TV show arrives in 2018, that's a roughly 3-year gap -- interest definitely isn't at its zenith. While game adaptations regularly have trouble standing purely on their own merits, the Halo show might face an even greater challenge than usual.