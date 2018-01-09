Amazon expects more games for the Echo Button in 2018

Specifically, Amazon discussed Alexa Gadgets back in December, which are its line of connected-home products and developer tools that will allow third parties to take advantage of these new devices. The idea, Rabuchin told TechCrunch, is that Amazon builds the hardware, and then allows the larger developer community to expand and innovate upon it.

When the Echo Buttons were first announced, it was clear that they'd have to have some other use than just Alexa's trivia to catch on. While they still might be a niche item, the two for $20 price tag is low enough to where, if other developers start creating and adapting games for use with the buttons, they might become a lot more popular.

