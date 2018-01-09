Show More Results

Image credit: Nicole Lee
GoBreath makes fixing your lung capacity fun

The digital spirometer could be used to rehabilitate people with lung issues.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
3h ago in Medicine
Nicole Lee

If you have issues with breathing after chest trauma, surgery or anesthesia, then there are breathing exercises designed to help. Normally, your ability to breathe is calculated by using a Spirometer, which isn't that interactive, or accurate. That's what prompted a team of Korean designers to begin working on GoBreath, a digital spirometer that tries to make breathing exercises fun. It's another one of Samsung's C-Lab projects to try and spin out neat product ideas from the Korean behemoth.

The small, white device connects to a smartphone over Bluetooth, and then you breathe into it in the normal way. But on screen, rather than a dull metric of how well you're doing or a figure of your peak flow, the data is represented visually. For respiration, you need to follow a dot running along a graph, Flappy Bird-style, while coughing requires you to cough loud enough to shake the leaves from a cartoon tree.

Right now, it's just a demonstration, and the team doesn't — yet — have a clear road to turning this device into a product. But, you never know, in a couple of years, we may see Samsung-branded digital spirometers in use to help folks with damaged lungs get back on their feet.

Nicole Lee contributed to this report.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.

Asthma, C-Lab, CES2018, gear, Gobreath, Korea, Lung, medicine, Rehab, samsung
By Daniel Cooper @danielwcooper

After training to be an intellectual property lawyer, Dan abandoned a promising career in financial services to sit at home and play with gadgets. He lives in Norwich, U.K., with his wife, his books and far too many opinions on British TV comedy. One day, if he's very, very lucky, he'll live out his dream to become the executive producer of Doctor Who before retiring to Radio 4.

