How will VR and AR affect the future of entertainment?

It's been almost two years since consumer VR arrived with the launch of the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. And we've also seen great mobile VR options like Samsung's Gear VR and Google's Daydream View. While we've seen plenty of compelling games and experiences since then, the medium still has a long way to go. To help figure out exactly where VR and AR are headed, especially when it comes to entertainment, we chatted with three executives in the field on stage: Tom Harding, director of immersive products and VR at Samsung; Oscar Werner, Tobii's technology president; and Rikard Steiber, president of Viveport and senior VP of virtual reality at HTC Vive.