Logan Paul loses Google ad deal and YouTube Red projects

In addition, YouTube has also put Paul's original projects for its ad-free streaming service on hold, including the sequel to his dystopian sci-fi film The Thinning. It was supposed to launch on YouTube Red later this year, but now it's unclear whether it will ever be released. His character's fate in Red comedy Foursome also remains unclear, since YouTube has chosen not to feature him in season four.

Paul was heavily criticized for posting a video showing him and his friends laughing and joking around upon coming upon a dead body inside the Japanese forest. (Aokigahara near Mt. Fuji is known as one of the most prevalent suicide sites in the world.) Critics slammed him for being disrespectful of the suicide victim and claiming that his video was meant to raise mental health awareness.