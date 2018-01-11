Samsung phones will have functioning FM chips from now on

Radio might seem outdated, but it has its uses. First of all, it's free. Additionally, the NextRadio app, which connects to local FM stations, uses significantly fewer resources than traditional streaming services — to the tune of 20 percent less data and three times less battery. And finally, in an emergency, FM radio is much more reliable to send and receive information than other services.

Samsung isn't the first company to unlock FM chips on its smartphones. LG partnered with NextRadio back in August, and Sprint did it back in 2013. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai asked Apple to activate onboard FM chips in iPhones, given the devastation from last year's hurricane season, but Apple has since clarified its most recent iPhones don't even have FM capability.

Update: This article was updated for clarification.