Samsung talks PC strategy and its vision for a connected world at CES

Making tons of products is one thing -- the tough part is connecting them.

Chris Velazco, @chrisvelazco
5h ago in Mobile
    This week, Samsung showed off everything from new laptops to a massive microLED wall to a chattier kind of refrigerator. The message couldn't be any clearer: Samsung would like nothing more than to be the center of your digital world. To dig deeper into this week's big news, we invited Shoneel Kolhatkar, Samsung's senior director for product marketing to our CES stage for some wide-ranging conversation. We touch on Samsung's new Notebook 9 Pen, the growing role of wearables and (most important) how Samsung plans to weave its products into together in a single intelligent ecosystem.

