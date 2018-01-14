After Math: CES 2018 by the numbers

20 seconds: That's how long it takes for the Puffco Peak concentrate vaporizer to fully heat up -- a fraction of the time it takes e-nails to do the same and far less flammable than the butane torch method.

5 years: That's how long we'll have to wait for regulators to work their magic before hopping into Volocopter's 18-rotor autonomous sky taxi. Just make sure wherever you're flying to is within the 30-minute range limit.

$120: That's how much you're going to pay for the Vortx gaming accessory if you want to have air puffed into your face during your next Overwatch session.

82: That's the age of first-time CES exhibitor Carol Staninger, who's here to help save the lives of children by alerting an adult when said ankle biters are left unattended in hot cars.

112–81: That was the final score in a friendly match between Engadget managing editor Terrence O'Brien and ITRI's Scrabble-playing AI. The AI won handily, despite its hands actually being manipulators.

2 hours: That's how long the Las Vegas Convention Center was thrust into darkness on Wednesday. Oh, the sweet, sweet irony of the world's largest electronics expo losing electricity for hours on end.

3: That's how many Best of CES awards the Toyota e-Palette mobility concept took home: Best Transportation Tech, Best Innovation and the coveted Best of the Best of CES award. Fingers crossed it actually makes it out of testing and onto our roadways.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.