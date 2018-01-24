Google teases I/O 2018 with treasure maps and cryptic clues

From there, you can move around and try to spot items that have identification icons. Clicking on those will reveal clues like a plate of sushi and a book called Sister Carrie. Those are supposed to reveal the name of a city, which is a password to enter into the next room (spoiler again: it's Mountain View's sister city in Japan, Iwata).

We'll let you discover the rest of the clues, which we presume will eventually reveal the dates and other details of I/O. In the past, Google has used the conference to announce big news about future technology like the DayDream VR headset, Google Assistant and Google Home. Now that we've got you started, check it out and see if you can solve the rest.