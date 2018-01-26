Facebook: Russian trolls created 129 event posts during 2016 election

Facebook has said that nearly 150 million accounts were exposed to Russian propaganda across its site when including posts on Instagram. All three companies said their investigations are ongoing, while Facebook and Twitter said they had not found evidence individual voters were targeted by name using registration data. Facebook's report mentioned "insignificant overlap" between the Russian propaganda and targeted ads and the Trump campaign, while Google and Twitter didn't go into that issue at all.

The committee released the answers from all three companies (Facebook, Twitter, Google) and video of the November 1 hearings is available for everyone to see, even as the questions and investigations continue.