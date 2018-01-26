Show More Results

Image credit: Joshua Roberts / Reuters
Facebook: Russian trolls created 129 event posts during 2016 election

The Senate posted Facebook, Google and Twitter's answers to election questions.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago in Internet
Colin Stretch, general counsel for Facebook, Sean Edgett, acting general counsel for Twitter, and Richard Salgado, director of law enforcement and information security at Google, are sworn in prior to testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee to answer questions related to Russian use of social media to influence U.S. elections, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. Joshua Roberts / Reuters

On Thursday the Senate Intelligence committee released information from Facebook, Google and Twitter responding to Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election. In its statement, Facebook noted that Russian "Internet Research Agency" (IRA) troll accounts set up 129 events across 12 pages, that were viewed by over 338,000 accounts, with 62,500 saying they were going. What isn't known is how many people actually went to these events, many of which were set up to inflame opposing groups on topics such as Black Lives Matter or immigration.

Facebook has said that nearly 150 million accounts were exposed to Russian propaganda across its site when including posts on Instagram. All three companies said their investigations are ongoing, while Facebook and Twitter said they had not found evidence individual voters were targeted by name using registration data. Facebook's report mentioned "insignificant overlap" between the Russian propaganda and targeted ads and the Trump campaign, while Google and Twitter didn't go into that issue at all.

The committee released the answers from all three companies (Facebook, Twitter, Google) and video of the November 1 hearings is available for everyone to see, even as the questions and investigations continue.

