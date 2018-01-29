What's on TV: 'Altered Carbon,' 'Super Bowl LII' and 'UFC 3'

This week the Super Bowl dominates the weekend, but before the game kicks off we'll be watching Netflix's next big sci-fi show, Altered Carbon. It's a mystery series where a dead-for-centuries detective has been resurrected to investigate a murder. On NBC The Good Place is wrapping up its second season, on Friday the podcast 2 Dope Queens makes its debut as an HBO special and gamers can try out the third iteration of EA's UFC game. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).