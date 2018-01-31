GoPro's Plus service will replace your busted camera

While device replacement is definitely Plus' biggest new feature, GoPro has also tossed in a couple more perks. In the past, auto-backup for photos and videos to the Plus cloud service was only possible from a GoPro camera or a computer, but soon you'll be able to upload your stuff directly from a mobile device. If you have an iPhone, you'll be able to take advantage of the feature as soon as February 20th, but you'll have to wait till spring if you're an Android user. You now also get unlimited photo storage and 35 hours of video storage (around 250GB) with a subscription, whereas you were previously limited to 250GB of cloud backup overall.

GoPro is likely hoping that these features can make the service look more enticing, so it can boost that revenue stream. Although the company finally became profitable again last quarter, its struggles aren't over: it recently had to cut 300 jobs after it quit making drones and exited the market entirely. Whatever GoPro's reason is, the addition of device replacement could make Plus look a lot more appealing, especially to veritable daredevils. Even better? The service still costs $5 a month, and you're covered by device replacement even if you're just trying it out for free for 30 days.