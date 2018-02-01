Every NFL player can get a smart bed to track their sleep

The company has already been piloting efforts with the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings.

Sleep definitely isn't the most pressing health issue the NFL is facing right now -- more than a few people would argue the league should be addressing head injuries first. In that sense, this deal is trivial compared to the larger problems looming over American football. Still, it does take the sports field one closer to a truly holistic view of player health where exercise and diet are just two parts of a larger picture.