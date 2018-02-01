All-Tesla EV racing series could hit the track this year

According to The Verge, the organization is planning on conducting its first race later this year, but nothing has been finalized yet. Motorsport.com reports that the electric series race weekends will include a format of three heats to qualify and two races that are 30 miles long. These will take place during the daytime and in the evening.

Tesla isn't close to the only car company with an electric racing model, though. Jaguar is planning on an EV racing line of cars in 2018, and Porsche, Lucid, Infiniti, BMW and more have all made strides in the area. Hopefully soon, the Electric Car Production Series will include more than just Teslas.