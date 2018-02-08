HBO taps 'Pod Save America' hosts for election specials

The HBO version of Pod Save America will consist of four hour-long specials that will focus on the 2018 midterm elections. The podcast itself debuted when Donald Trump was inaugurated in January of last year, and has garnered 175 million downloads with guests like Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.

"The best part of Pod Save America is taking the show on the road and meeting activists, candidates and people who are getting involved in politics for the first time," said Favreau, Lovett and Vietor in a statement. "They know that the 2018 midterms are the most important elections of our lifetime, and the energy and excitement on the campaign trail is infectious. We are so grateful that HBO is taking a chance on us, even though these live shows will have so few dragons and sex robots."