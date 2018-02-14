Show More Results

Image credit: Secret of Mana
What's on TV: 'Justice League,' 'Secret of Mana' and 'Bayonetta'

Also: Winter Olympics, 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' season finale and 'Everything Sucks!'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
11h ago in AV
Secret of Mana

This week Winter Olympics action continues on NBC (get ready for more women's skeleton, Super-G and hockey), but you can also watch Justice League on video on-demand. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fans will see the third season's finale episode Friday night, while gamers can dig into a 3D Secret of Mana remake, as well as Bayonetta 1 & 2 on Nintendo Switch. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games & Streaming

  • Justice League (VOD)
  • Coco (VOD)
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (VOD)
  • Pokemon the Movie
  • Wonder (4K)
  • The Deuce (S1)
  • The Thomas Crown Affair (50th Anniversary Edition)
  • Roman J. Israel, Esq.
  • Night of the Living Dead (Criterion)
  • Hell or High Water (4K)
  • Secret of Mana (PS4, PC)
  • Xeodrifter (Switch)
  • Drunkn Bar Fight (PS VR)
  • Bayonetta (Switch)
  • Bayonetta 2 (Switch)
  • TorqueL (Switch)
  • Fe (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Dynasty Warriors 9 (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Xbox One, PS4)
  • The Fall Part 2: Unbound (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Claybook (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Crossing Souls (PS4)
  • CubeWorks (PS VR)
  • Guilt Battle Arena (PS4)
  • Pinstripe (PS4)
  • Shacht (PS4)

Wednesday

  • The Path, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Greenhouse Academy (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Love Per Square Foot, Netflix, 3 AM
  • This Close (S1), Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • The Relationships Just for Laughs, CW, 8 PM
  • The X-Files, Fox, 8 PM
  • Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
  • 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC, 8 PM
  • Alone Together, Freeform, 8:30 PM
  • The Top 14 Greatest Valentine's Day Movies of All Time, CW, 9 PM
  • 9-1-1, Fox, 9 PM
  • The Magicians, Syfy, 9 PM
  • The Amazing Race, CBS, 9 PM
  • Channel Zero, Syfy, 10 PM
  • American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, 10 PM
  • Slutever, Viceland, 10 PM
  • Catfish, MTV, 10 PM
  • Corporate, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • Knightfall, History, 10 PM
  • Match Game, ABC, 10 PM
  • Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
  • Waco, Paramount, 10 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
  • Trixie & Katya Show, Viceland, 10:30 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Thursday

  • Re:Mind (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC, 8 PM
  • Beyond, Freeform, 8 PM
  • Black Card Revoked, BET, 10 PM
  • Lip Sync Battle, Paramount, 10 PM
  • Portlandia, IFC, 10 PM
  • Thursday Night Darts, BBC America, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
  • The Rundown with Robin Thede, BET, 11 PM

Friday

  • The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Breathe, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Everything Sucks! (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • First Team: Juventus FC, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Cardinal (S2), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Mozart in the Jungle (S2), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Irreplaceable You, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Dragons: Race to the Edge, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Fly Guys, Facebook, 12 PM
  • 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC, 8 PM
  • Zombies, Disney, 8 PM
  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (season finale), CW, 8 PM
  • The Trade, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Word is Bond, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM
  • High Maintenance, HBO, 11 PM
  • 2 Dope Queens: Titus Burgess, HBO, 11:30 PM
  • This is Not Happening, Comedy Central, 12 AM

Saturday

  • 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC, 8 PM
  • Premier Boxing Champions, Fox, 8 PM
  • 2018 All-Star Saturday Night, TNT, 8 PM
  • Planet Earth: Blue Planet II, BBC America, 9 PM
  • Falling Water, USA, 10 PM
  • Final Space, TNT, 10:30 PM

Sunday

  • 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC, 7 PM
  • Big Brother, CBS, 8 PM
  • Our Cartoon President, Showtime, 8 PM
  • Counterpart, Starz, 8 PM
  • EE British Academy Film Awards, BBC America, 8 PM
  • 2018 NBA All-Star Game, TNT, 8:20 PM
  • Unsung: Silk (season premiere), TV One, 9 PM
  • Here and Now, HBO, 9 PM
  • Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM
  • The Radical Story of Patty Hearst, CNN, 9 PM
  • Victoria, PBS, 9 PM
  • The Chi, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Divorce, HBO, 10 PM
  • Crashing, HBO, 10:30 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PN

[All times listed are in ET]

