What's on TV: 'Justice League,' 'Secret of Mana' and 'Bayonetta'

This week Winter Olympics action continues on NBC (get ready for more women's skeleton, Super-G and hockey), but you can also watch Justice League on video on-demand. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fans will see the third season's finale episode Friday night, while gamers can dig into a 3D Secret of Mana remake, as well as Bayonetta 1 & 2 on Nintendo Switch. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Justice League (VOD)
- Coco (VOD)
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (VOD)
- Pokemon the Movie
- Wonder (4K)
- The Deuce (S1)
- The Thomas Crown Affair (50th Anniversary Edition)
- Roman J. Israel, Esq.
- Night of the Living Dead (Criterion)
- Hell or High Water (4K)
- Secret of Mana (PS4, PC)
- Xeodrifter (Switch)
- Drunkn Bar Fight (PS VR)
- Bayonetta (Switch)
- Bayonetta 2 (Switch)
- TorqueL (Switch)
- Fe (PS4, Xbox One)
- Dynasty Warriors 9 (Xbox One, PS4)
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame (PS4, Xbox One)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Xbox One, PS4)
- The Fall Part 2: Unbound (PS4, Xbox One)
- Claybook (PS4, Xbox One)
- Crossing Souls (PS4)
- CubeWorks (PS VR)
- Guilt Battle Arena (PS4)
- Pinstripe (PS4)
- Shacht (PS4)
Wednesday
- The Path, Hulu, 3 AM
- Greenhouse Academy (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Love Per Square Foot, Netflix, 3 AM
- This Close (S1), Sundance Now, 3 AM
- The Relationships Just for Laughs, CW, 8 PM
- The X-Files, Fox, 8 PM
- Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
- 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC, 8 PM
- Alone Together, Freeform, 8:30 PM
- The Top 14 Greatest Valentine's Day Movies of All Time, CW, 9 PM
- 9-1-1, Fox, 9 PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9 PM
- The Amazing Race, CBS, 9 PM
- Channel Zero, Syfy, 10 PM
- American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, 10 PM
- Slutever, Viceland, 10 PM
- Catfish, MTV, 10 PM
- Corporate, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Knightfall, History, 10 PM
- Match Game, ABC, 10 PM
- Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
- Waco, Paramount, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Trixie & Katya Show, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- Re:Mind (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC, 8 PM
- Beyond, Freeform, 8 PM
- Black Card Revoked, BET, 10 PM
- Lip Sync Battle, Paramount, 10 PM
- Portlandia, IFC, 10 PM
- Thursday Night Darts, BBC America, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
- The Rundown with Robin Thede, BET, 11 PM
Friday
- The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Breathe, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Everything Sucks! (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- First Team: Juventus FC, Netflix, 3 AM
- Cardinal (S2), Hulu, 3 AM
- Mozart in the Jungle (S2), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Irreplaceable You, Netflix, 3 AM
- Dragons: Race to the Edge, Netflix, 3 AM
- Fly Guys, Facebook, 12 PM
- 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC, 8 PM
- Zombies, Disney, 8 PM
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (season finale), CW, 8 PM
- The Trade, Showtime, 9 PM
- Word is Bond, Showtime, 10 PM
- Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM
- High Maintenance, HBO, 11 PM
- 2 Dope Queens: Titus Burgess, HBO, 11:30 PM
- This is Not Happening, Comedy Central, 12 AM
Saturday
- 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC, 8 PM
- Premier Boxing Champions, Fox, 8 PM
- 2018 All-Star Saturday Night, TNT, 8 PM
- Planet Earth: Blue Planet II, BBC America, 9 PM
- Falling Water, USA, 10 PM
- Final Space, TNT, 10:30 PM
Sunday
- 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC, 7 PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 8 PM
- Our Cartoon President, Showtime, 8 PM
- Counterpart, Starz, 8 PM
- EE British Academy Film Awards, BBC America, 8 PM
- 2018 NBA All-Star Game, TNT, 8:20 PM
- Unsung: Silk (season premiere), TV One, 9 PM
- Here and Now, HBO, 9 PM
- Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Radical Story of Patty Hearst, CNN, 9 PM
- Victoria, PBS, 9 PM
- The Chi, Showtime, 10 PM
- Divorce, HBO, 10 PM
- Crashing, HBO, 10:30 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PN
[All times listed are in ET]