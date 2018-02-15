Lyft's Baltimore deal turns bike sharing stops into pickup points

The first stop was unveiled at the Baltimore Visitor Center, while others will come to busy areas like Harbor East, Hopkins Place, the National Aquarium and the Shot Tower.

Lyft pitches this as part of its broader efforts to improve urban transportation by giving you multiple travel methods. Like Uber, though, there's a clear financial incentive for Lyft: this encourages you to ditch a personally owned car and use ridesharing whenever biking isn't enough.