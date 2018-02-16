Google removes ‘View Image’ button from image search

Today we're launching some changes on Google Images to help connect users and useful websites. This will include removing the View Image button. The Visit button remains, so users can see images in the context of the webpages they're on. pic.twitter.com/n76KUj4ioD — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) February 15, 2018

The Search by Image button is also being removed. Reverse image search *still works* through the way most people use it, from the search bar of Google Images. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) February 15, 2018

In 2016, Getty Images filed a complaint against Google to the European Union claiming that the company's image search promoted piracy. Getty Images told Time that having easy access to high-resolution photos through Google Images means "there is little impetus to view the image on the original source site." And Getty Images' general counsel Yoko Miyashita said at the time, "Google's behavior is adversely affecting not only our contributors, but the lives and livelihoods of artists around the world, present and future."

Ultimately, Google Images is a way for people to discover information in cases where browsing images is a better experience than text. Having a single button that takes people to actionable information about the image is good for users, web publishers and copyright holders. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) February 15, 2018

The two announced earlier this month that they had reached a deal. As part of the agreement, Google will obtain a multi-year license to use Getty's photos in its products, but it had to agree to change a few aspects of its image search. One change was the removal of "View Image" and going forward, it will also make copyright attribution more noticeable. Google also announced today that it has taken away the "Search by Image" button as well, but it noted that reverse image search through the Google Image search bar still works.

"Ultimately, Google Images is a way for people to discover information in cases where browsing images is a better experience than text," Google said. "Having a single button that takes people to actionable information about the image is good for users, web publishers and copyright holders."