‘Super Mario Odyssey’ gets its Balloon World update

In "Hide It" mode, players are tasked with hiding a balloon under time pressure, while "Find It" asks you to, uh, do the opposite. The update also brings new clothes for Mario, including Musician and Knight Armor, again available after you've completed the main story. Rounding out the update is a new pair of filters that you can use in Snapshot mode: Coin and Neon.

Three new outfits have also been added to the post-game shop: Musician Hat & Outfit, Sunshine Shades & Outfit, and Knight Helmet & Armor! #SuperMarioOdyssey pic.twitter.com/eNnLpwE5rh — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 22, 2018

The update was initially announced during Nintendo Direct way back in January. This may not be the end of Nintendo's largesse, however, as the company suggests that more new outfits will be added in the future, so perhaps we can hope that even more is coming as well.