This case turns your iPhone into a modular device

The speaker module itself is waterproof, has a microphone for conference calls and lasts up to 12 hours. Being waterproof is neat because that means you can remove it from the case and take it into the shower to listen to some tunes or make a call, if you're into that sort of thing. As for the charger attachment, Vibes Modular says it can charge most iPhones and Android smartphones "up to three times," and it also comes with a micro USB port that lets you charge a second device.

You can get the Vibes Modular case for $40 in black or white colors, with the speaker and charger modules priced at $100 and $200, respectively. If you decide to buy into the startup's ecosystem, it says the projector and drone should be coming later this year.