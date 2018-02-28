Paste Music and Daytrotter made a free app for live music lovers

In the Paste Music & Daytrotter mobile app, you can find performances like Run-DMC on their first tour, Jimi Hendrix playing the Winterland Ballroom in 1968, the Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals and the entire archives of promoter Bill Graham. In the Paste Music section of the app, you can browse through staff picks, popular concerts, Paste Studio recordings, interviews, comedy and Paste's favorite playlists. In the Daytrotter tab, similar to how its site is set up, you'll find music broken down by genre, Daytrotter legends, Daytrotter picks, new and trending sessions and featured recordings. You can also search for bands or events, set up playlists or a queue and save your favorites.

It's a cool new addition to the music streaming scene, especially if you're into live music. The app is free and available now for both iOS and Android.