Facebook will stream The Oscars red carpet this weekend

Sofia Carson (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Descendants), Wesam Keesh (For the People, Awkward.) and commentators Chris Connelly, Ben Lyons and Adnan Virk will host "The Oscars: All Access." You can also check out more coverage over on Instagram where Tom Holland (Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Homecoming) will be taking over Stories on Instagram's official account and the Academy will share content via Stories and Instagram Live.

Facebook has done this before. It played host to "The Oscars: All Access" last year as well and streamed content during the Emmy Awards in September. Following last year's Academy Awards, Facebook said Oscar-related videos on its site garnered over 112 million views.

The Academy Awards air this Sunday at 8 PM Eastern/5 PM Pacific on ABC.