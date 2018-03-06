Sony’s latest PS4 Pro bundle is an ode to ‘God of War’

If you were a fan of the original God of War, then chances are you're pretty hyped about the reboot. If you're planning on playing the Sony-exclusive game but haven't picked up a PS4 yet, then you may want to check out the Limited Edition God of War PlayStation Pro bundle. This will launch on the game's release date, April 20th, and retail for $400 in the US and $500 in Canada. You can pre-order it now.
The bundle will contain a customized PS4 Pro console, a matching Leviathan Gray DualShock wireless controller, a physical copy of the game and extra digital content. It's a good looking console, and it's hard to beat that price considering it matches the cost of the regular PS4 Pro without a game.
The road to God of War has been long. Sony announced almost two years ago that the stagnant franchise would receive a much-needed refresh in the form of a sequel. You can see a trailer for the game here; pre-orders for the game include a $130 collector's edition, a $150 Stone Mason edition and a $70 digital deluxe edition, in addition to the regular ol' game edition for $60, so clearly Sony is expecting a lot of interest.