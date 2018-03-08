Google adds tweet-like posts from musicians to search results

Musicians are now able to post information directly within their Google Search Knowledge Panel. The Knowledge Panel is that dedicated section that pops up when you search for celebrities, which, for musicians, has information about them, their work, links to where you can hear their music, their videos and more. Now, within that panel, musicians will also be able to post information, sort of like a tweet.
This is an expansion of Posts on Google, which the company has previously opened up to celebrities, politicians and sports teams, among others. Any musician with a Knowledge Panel can get verified and start posting, and at launch, artists like Lorde, Steve Aoki, Sia, Son Little, Sofi Tukker, Shakira and Kygo are already using the feature.