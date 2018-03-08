Every PS4 Pro game now supports supersampling for 1080p gamers

That's not all version 5.50 has to offer, though. You can now also use images from a USB stick as a custom wallpaper and as a Team Logo or a tournament page background. If you're a parent, the new Play Time Management feature within Family Management will allow you to control when and how long each child can play. For instance, you can limit your kid to an hour of playtime during weekdays, and only between 5PM to 7PM. During weekends, you can give your kid permission to play for, say, four hours between 12PM and 8PM.

You'll now find new tabs within the Library that makes it easier to organize and find your stuff. The Quick Menu now has a drop down custom friends list, as well, giving you an easy way to see who's online. Version 5.50 also allows you to permanently delete old notifications and to schedule events directly from the tournament page. Plus, it adds a PS VR icon next to games on your list that's compatible with Sony's virtual reality headset. The update is rolling out today and will probably be ready to download and install next time you look.