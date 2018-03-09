Show More Results

Image credit: USA Today Sports / Reuters
Sling TV users can add NBA Team Pass to follow their favorite squad

For $18 on top of existing subscriptions.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
4h ago in Services
Comments
Weeks ago, Sling TV added NBA League Pass as a $30 monthly additional package subscribers can purchase to follow out-of-market games. But if they only care about one team, the over-the-top provider has them covered now, too. Today, users can add on the Team Pass for $18 per month for those who already pay for a Sling Orange, Sling Blue and/or Spanish-language service package. This lets fans follow one out-of-market team across the regular season with live games, full replays and audio broadcasts.

