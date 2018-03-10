Google is working on new gestures for the Pixel Buds

Google also seems to be working on two new ways to manually switch the earbuds off: one is by triple tapping on the right earbud and the other is by taking the right earbud off. The latter is an evolution of a smart detection feature that's been present in the beta app's APKs for quite a while. Mountain View envisioned the gesture as a way to pause music, but the company must have decided that double tapping is a better option for that.

Right now, the only way to switch off the earbuds is to put them back in their charging case. Two new manual methods to do so, if Google indeed decides to roll these out as actual features, would make saving the devices' battery life much easier.