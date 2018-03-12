What's on TV: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' 'Burnout Paradise'

This week gamers can finally revisit Burnout Paradise on new-gen consoles as the game gets remastered for 4K and released Friday for $40. It's also time for an early release of the latest Star Wars movie on video on-demand services, while the men's college basketball tournament also gets rolling. Several Oscar winners and contenders launch on Blu-ray this week too, including The Shape of Water, Call Me By Your Name, I, Tonya and The Disaster Artist. You can also grab a remastered version of the WWII flick that launched a million memes, Downfall. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).