Google built a hardware interface for its AI music maker

The team recorded 16 sounds sources across a 15-pitch range for input to the NSynth algorithm, which resulted in more than 100,000 newly created sounds, not just blends. These new sounds were then loaded into the NSynth Super, which has a touch screen musicians can drag their fingers across to play the new sounds. It's still early days with this music tech, but the project is open source; code and design files can be found on GitHub if you want to make your own.