Amazon’s ‘Life Itself’ tells a love story that spans decades

Amazon Studios has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming film Life Itself. Written and directed by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, the movie centers on a couple -- played by Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde -- and a love story, which spans both decades and continents. The teaser shows images of the young couple at the very beginning of their relationship as well as snippets of Isaac embracing a pregnant Wilde as they stroll happily down the street. But there are some darker moments as well -- Isaac tearing up as he's asked to talk about "that day," one young woman punching another and shattered glass flying past the face of a child. And the "multi-generational love story," as Amazon describes it, is all tied together by some single event.