GM is spending $100 million on production-ready autonomous cars

The Orion plant may be familiar if you've kept tabs on GM's forays into electric and driverless vehicles. It's best known as the manufacturing home for the Bolt EV, but it has also assembled Cruise test vehicles and the Sonic.

News like this from GM was really just a matter of time, but it underscores one of the major challenges in bringing self-driving cars into the mainstream: companies have to spend hefty amounts upgrading their facilities to produce technology that had never been a factor before. It's not surprising to see collaborations like the Lyft/Magna partnership, as many of the companies in the autonomous vehicle world might face trouble developing and building vehicles all on their own.