Netflix will reunite Key and Peele for a stop-motion animated film

Key and Peele will play two demon brothers who try to escape hell and must go head to head with their arch-enemy to earn their release. This is the second major stop-motion film for Netflix, which last year also snagged the rights to Bubbles, a movie about Michael Jackson's pet chimp.

There's no word yet on when Wendell and Wild will be released, but stop-motion takes quite a while to produce, so it probably won't be anytime soon.